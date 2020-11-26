Advertisement

Family builds drive-thru window at home for Thanksgiving

By KUSA staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KUSA) - Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are becoming more creative with how to spend time together – apart.

That includes one Colorado couple who has found ways to preserve holiday traditions, even if they can’t dine at a table together.

“I don’t want to get sick. Jan doesn’t want to get sick. And I don’t want to get anybody sick,” Dennis Culver said. “And so, we just had to do something different.”

Dennis and Jan Culver usually host a full house of family and friends. But 2020 is the year of the pivot.

“And Jan says, ‘Well maybe we should just have a drive-up window,’” Dennis Culver said.

He went to Home Depot, got a bunch of stuff and built one.

“This is going to be fun. This is just going to be fun,” Jan Culver said.

Dinner at the Culvers is drive-through only, complete with the newly constructed takeout window and turkey orders placed in advance.

“‘Oh yeah, I’ll be there at 115;’ ‘I’ll be there at 1230.’ Or, ‘I want both. No just white meat,’” Dennis Culver said. “It’s just a hoot!”

The menu hasn’t changed, just the serving dishes.

“They can call me when they’re done and tell me how I did on the stuffing!” Jan Culver said.

Jan’s brother Mike Bacon said he plans to stop by Thursday.

“We’re all contributing to the reduction, hopefully, of the pandemic,” he said. “We can lead by example and still enjoy Thanksgiving.”

Or roll through, rather.

“It’s time to laugh a little bit and enjoy what we have,” he added.

Dennis Culver said, after a hard year, it was something to help add some humor.

This family is choosing to dine apart but still celebrate together.

“Even though none of us like the rules, find a way to do all that, still have fun and still share a meal with your family,” Dennis Culver said.

