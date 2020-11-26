Family speaks out after car with 3 kids in backseat stolen from convenience store in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say the woman who stole a car with three children inside on Tuesday night has been charged with first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say she stole the car at a convenience store in the 2700 block of W. Kearney around 7 p.m. last night. Malcolm, whose car was stolen, says his family came from Texas for the holidays and he stopped at the convenience store to grab cigarettes. He says Mariha Hollingshead and Harold Harris came up to him inside the store but he tried not to make conversation.

“He’s like come over here, come over here, this and that, this and that,” Malcolm says. “Now that I’ve had time to think about it, I’m thinking they were in cahoots the whole time.”

His wife, Jade, says she stayed in the car with their three kids the entire time until things got physical between Malcolm and Harris. Malcolm says Jade got out of the car to stop them from fighting.

“By the time she made it from her door to by my trunk, the girl had jumped in my car, sped off with my kids in the back,” Malcolm says. “I hear my kids start screaming.”

Police say the car drove West on Kearney with the three kids in the back seat.

“I see the door still open,” Malcolm says. “Next thing you know, when she turns my son right here comes flying out the car just like a little rag doll or something. He’s all in the street. He jumps up, starts walking the wrong way in the street in a big street with lots of traffic. Luckily I was able to get him and when I was running I slipped and fell so I couldn’t catch up with the car.”

11-year-old Malcolm Jr. opened the door and jumped out of the car onto the street.

“I was scared,” Malcolm Jr. says. “The only thing I could do was just scream for my dad and mom.”

Malcolm says he went up to a stranger at the store and asked for help to find the car. He says his car has identifiable features that helped them track it down easier. They found it at the Kum & Go at 3449 W. Kearney St.

“He had to ride over a median and everything just to turn back around into the store,” Malcolm says. “I’m very thankful for this Good Samaritan and I hope you see this. My family is very thankful.”

When they got to the car, Malcolm says he couldn’t open the drivers side door so he pulled Hollingshead through the passenger window. Officers then arrived and arrested her on the scene. Police say Hollingshead told them she realized after taking the car that the kids were in the backseat and that’s why she pulled over. However, Malcolm Jr. says that’s not true.

“She looked at us and then had like this smirk on her face and then kept driving,” Malcolm Jr. says.

Hollingshead is being charged with first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Malcolm and Jade say their kids are still scared and don’t fully understand what happened.

“I know without a shadow of a doubt that they’re gonna have to have some kind of counseling,” Malcolm says. “My daughter made me stay up all night holding her hand. She’s never done that.”

Jade and Malcolm say this thanksgiving they have a lot to be thankful for.

