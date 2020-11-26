FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few nice days before a big cold snap

It’s been a great weather day in the Ozarks for the Thanksgiving holiday! today we’ve enjoyed ample sunshine after the morning fog burned off and high temperatures that have managed to climb into the upper 50s in most spots. A frontal boundary is on the way for Friday and it will bring a north wind as well as a slight cool-down to the region, but we don’t have much moisture so I’m expecting to stay dry in most areas on Friday. I can’t rule out some drizzle with the front and we may have some morning cloud cover.

Sun will come out early in the day. (kytv)

Skies will clear by the afternoon and temperatures will be just a couple of degrees cooler than today. I have a high temperature forecast in the middle 50s for Friday with some afternoon sun. Saturday should bring similar conditions but the wind will calm down for us even more. If you are thinking about hanging Christmas lights outside, I would recommend taking advantage of the weather tomorrow and Saturday!

A couple of good choices this weekend. (kytv)

Rain returns for our southern counties on Sunday then major cold will settle in on Monday. This looks like a true winter cold snap and it is even possible for some snowflakes to mix in with the cold rain on Sunday. We won’t see any impacts if that happens.

Highs will fall to the 30s on Monday (kytv)

We will be left with brutal cold on Monday with highs only making it to the 30s and lows on Tuesday morning in the teens! Temperatures look to stay below average most days next week with highs in the 40s nearly everyday.

