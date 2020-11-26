Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few nice days before a big cold snap

Rain returns for some on Sunday
By Abby Dyer
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a great weather day in the Ozarks for the Thanksgiving holiday! today we’ve enjoyed ample sunshine after the morning fog burned off and high temperatures that have managed to climb into the upper 50s in most spots. A frontal boundary is on the way for Friday and it will bring a north wind as well as a slight cool-down to the region, but we don’t have much moisture so I’m expecting to stay dry in most areas on Friday. I can’t rule out some drizzle with the front and we may have some morning cloud cover.

Sun will come out early in the day.
Sun will come out early in the day.(kytv)

Skies will clear by the afternoon and temperatures will be just a couple of degrees cooler than today. I have a high temperature forecast in the middle 50s for Friday with some afternoon sun. Saturday should bring similar conditions but the wind will calm down for us even more. If you are thinking about hanging Christmas lights outside, I would recommend taking advantage of the weather tomorrow and Saturday!

A couple of good choices this weekend.
A couple of good choices this weekend.(kytv)

Rain returns for our southern counties on Sunday then major cold will settle in on Monday. This looks like a true winter cold snap and it is even possible for some snowflakes to mix in with the cold rain on Sunday. We won’t see any impacts if that happens.

Highs will fall to the 30s on Monday
Highs will fall to the 30s on Monday(kytv)

We will be left with brutal cold on Monday with highs only making it to the 30s and lows on Tuesday morning in the teens! Temperatures look to stay below average most days next week with highs in the 40s nearly everyday.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Christmas lights cut
Christmas lights cut at the home of a local favorite holiday display
Paul Adler/Chad Plein
KY3 News announces new roles for Paul Adler, Chad Plein
Judge refuse Missouri tenants request to halt evictions
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,300+ cases

Latest News

LIST: Store hours for Black Friday around the Ozarks
Black Friday shopping safety at Bass Pro Shop in Springfield
Springfield-Greene County Health Department releases shopping safety tips ahead of Black Friday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,300+ cases
It wasn't a sit down dinner as has been the tradition in the past, but the Salvation Army still...
Salvation Army in Springfield goes over-the-fence for free Thanksgiving meals