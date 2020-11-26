Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of a Greene County Detention Officer

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Dwight Willis, an officer who died from COVID-19 complications.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Greene and Christian counties on Saturday in honor of Greene County Detention Officer Dwight E. Willis.

Willis died on Sunday after contracting COVID-19 while carrying out his duties with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

“Throughout his career, Detention Officer Dwight E. Willis distinguished himself with professionalism and commitment to upholding the highest ideals of public service,” said Governor Parson. “Dwight E. Willis dutifully and unselfishly served the people of Greene County for more than 19 years. The courage and devotion he demonstrated in serving his fellow citizens should stand as a model of public service to all Missourians.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Detention Officer Willis is laid to rest.

