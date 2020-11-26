Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s a look at notable Thanksgiving weather events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As you’re roasting, smoking, or grilling your turkeys today, let’s take a quick look back at Thanksgiving’s past weather events.

Coldest Thanksgiving on record-

The all time coldest Thanksgiving Day occurred in 1871. Temperatures in New York only rose only to 22 degrees.

Recently, Thanksgiving Day in 2018 saw another cold snap, when temperatures in New York only rose to 27 degrees. Despite the frigid temperatures, parade-goers braved the cold weather to attend Macy’s Thanksgiving day Parade. By the way, the Macy’s Parade has been ongoing since 1902!

The Portland Gale-

Thanksgiving Day, 1898. A strong strong wrecked havoc on New England. The gale force winds killed more than 200 people and wrecked or sank 140 ships. The U.S. National Weather Service defines a gale as 34–47 knots of sustained surface winds. The storm started on Nov. 26th before strengthening rapidly. The strong winds did not die down until over 36 hours after the storm formed.

Aside from damaging ships, it also damaged houses and littered coastlines with debris.

Thanksgiving Tornado Outbreak-

Thanksgiving day, 1926. The first of 14 likely tornadoes touched down in Belleville, Arkansas around 4pm.

Between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., 13 more tornadoes hit the state. The most damaging tornado occurred not long after the first. Wooster, Ark. reported a tornado touch down around 5:15 p.m. 12 people were killed, with 90 injured.

In total that day, 58 people were killed from the Thanksgiving Day tornadoes. Over 200 people were injured.

Thanksgiving Hurricane-

In 1982, Hurricane Iwa struck the western Hawaiian Islands with winds upwards of 86mph, gusts were well over 100mph. Hurricane Iwa was the twenty-third tropical storm of the season, and the final hurricane of 1982.

The Hawaiian Islands saw damaging storm surge because of the hurricane, especially near the path of the hurricane’s eye. Eight foot storm surge was measured on the southern coast of southern Kaua’i.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.