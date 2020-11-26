Judge refuse Missouri tenants request to halt evictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge rejected a request to halt evictions after a tenants’ rights group in Missouri claimed Jackson County was violating a federal moratorium that aims to stop the spread of COVID-19 by preventing homelessness.

The Kansas City Star reports the ruling Tuesday comes in the federal lawsuit filed by KC Tenants in Missouri. The lawsuit against Jackson County Circuit Judge David Byrn argues that the court is violating a federal eviction moratorium by allowing eviction cases to go forward.

