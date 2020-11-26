Advertisement

Missouri hunters take down fewer deer during firearm season

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Fewer deer were killed in Missouri during the firearm portion of the hunting season.

Hunters killed 176,604 deer during the 11-day season that ended Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The Columbia Missourian reports that the opening weekend of the season, when the vast majority of deer are killed each year, was challenging for hunters because of rain and high winds. This year’s kill fell short of the 179,960 and 200,738 deer taken during the 2019 and 2018 November firearm seasons.

Howell, Franklin and Texas counties were the top three, with 3,496, 3,409, and 3,374 deer taken, respectively.

