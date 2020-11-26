On Your Side: Is your car a target for thieves?
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Black Friday is the official kickoff of the holiday shopping season.
Make sure when you’re inside a store, your car is not a target for thieves. It’s a story Ashley Reynolds does every year and it always makes us think. One trip around our station parking lot and here’s what she spotted.
-Prescription bottles
-Checkbook
-Pay stub
-Names and addresses on papers
-Tools
-Purse
-An unlocked car
Clean out your car. Always lock up. Remember, don’t leave mail or packages in your car. Addresses are displayed and a curious crook might just take what’s yours.
