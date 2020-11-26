Advertisement

On Your Side: Is your car a target for thieves?

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Black Friday is the official kickoff of the holiday shopping season.

Make sure when you’re inside a store, your car is not a target for thieves. It’s a story Ashley Reynolds does every year and it always makes us think. One trip around our station parking lot and here’s what she spotted.

-Prescription bottles

-Checkbook

-Pay stub

-Names and addresses on papers

-Tools

-Purse

-An unlocked car

Clean out your car. Always lock up. Remember, don’t leave mail or packages in your car. Addresses are displayed and a curious crook might just take what’s yours.

