On Your Side: Is your purse a target for thieves?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even though it’s anticipated there will be fewer people out and about this Black Friday, there will still be some holiday hustle and bustle.

The type of purse you carry could make you a target for thieves.

No oversized open bags says Jeff Cvitak with Martial Arts USA.

“This is nothing to just sneak right in and just take whatever they wish,” he demonstrated.

Take something with a zipper or a closing clasp.

“So in order for someone to get in, they have to lock it and lift the lap up. So it’s much harder to reach something, just walking nearby,” said Cvitak.

A clutch or wallet is great. Don’t put it in your cart. Keep it on you.

