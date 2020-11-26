Advertisement

PICTURES: Soldiers at Fort Leonard Wood celebrate Thanksgiving with annual meal

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Soldiers at Fort Leonard Wood celebrated Thanksgiving with a traditional meal.

Brig. Gen. James Bonner, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood command sergeant major, visited service members across the installation to wish them a happy Thanksgiving.

Check out the sights above.

