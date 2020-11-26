Advertisement

The pandemic is changing Hollywood, maybe forever

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman...
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman 1984." WarnerMedia last week announced that “Wonder Woman 1984” -- a movie that might have made $1 billion at the box office in a normal summer -- will land in theaters and on HBO Max nearly simultaneously next month. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)(Clay Enos | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Until recently, Hollywood’s big-budget spectacles have largely tried to wait out COVID-19.

Eight months into the pandemic, that’s changing. WarnerMedia last week announced that “Wonder Woman 1984” -- a movie that might have made $1 billion at the box office in a normal summer -- will land in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously next month.

Much remains uncertain about how the movie business will survive the pandemic. But it’s increasingly clear that Hollywood won’t be the same. COVID-19 is remaking Hollywood, accelerating a digital makeover and realigning studios around streaming.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Christmas lights cut
Christmas lights cut at the home of a local favorite holiday display
Paul Adler/Chad Plein
KY3 News announces new roles for Paul Adler, Chad Plein
Judge refuse Missouri tenants request to halt evictions
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,300+ cases

Latest News

LIST: Store hours for Black Friday around the Ozarks
Black Friday shopping safety at Bass Pro Shop in Springfield
Springfield-Greene County Health Department releases shopping safety tips ahead of Black Friday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,300+ cases
A couple of good choices this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few nice days before a big cold snap
It wasn't a sit down dinner as has been the tradition in the past, but the Salvation Army still...
Salvation Army in Springfield goes over-the-fence for free Thanksgiving meals