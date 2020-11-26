Two arrested after a drug bust at a motel in Nevada, Mo.

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -A man and a woman are in the Vernon County Jail after deputies and members of the CNET Drug Task Force found drugs at a motel on Wednesday.

The search warrant was served at the motel located in the 2300 block of E. Marvel Road.

Investigators found 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 20 grams of suspected heroin and 256 pills that were determined to be schedule II and IV drugs. Other suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as a homemade explosive device were also located during the search.

“I am glad we were able to successfully and safely take a substantial number of drugs off our streets that otherwise would have been sold throughout Vernon County,” said Sheriff Jason Mosher.

Harry Foreman, 53 and Cheyenne Highley, 33, both of Nevada have been charged with drug trafficking, 7 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Foreman is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond. Highley’s bond is $250,000 cash only.

Additional charges may be filed against two other people pending lab results.

