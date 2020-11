SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since the start of the pandemic, Crosslines has changed how it’s getting food out to those in need in our community. Tom Faulkner, Director of Crosslines, talked to Daniel Posey about the food pantry’s shift to go mobile, and the two new ways the Springfield nonprofit has branched out to serve more in the Ozarks.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.