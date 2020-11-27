Advertisement

Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations rise again

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with COVID-19 climbed again Friday after this week surpassing 1,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

The state reported 1,011 people were hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus Friday, an increase of eight from Thursday. Arkansas health officials reported 1,052 newly confirmed and probable cases but no additional deaths Friday. The state has had 153,677 total cases and 2,436 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The actual number of coronavirus cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

More than 13% of coronavirus tests in Arkansas came back positive over the last seven days, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

