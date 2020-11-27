Advertisement

Chiefs to help Missouri schools with purpose-based athletics

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce embraces wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after Kelce...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce embraces wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after Kelce scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs are joining with the Missouri State High School Activities Association and the NFL Foundation to launch a state chapter of InsideOut, a national initiative that is designed to empower and equip school communities to implement purpose-based athletics.

Since its inception in 2015, the InsideOut program has provided training for educational leaders, athletic administrators, coaches and others in the community. It supports schools in redefining and reframing sports as a platform for youth development.

“Social-emotional and character development is a critical approach to ensuring young athletes develop the important life skills that will stay with them long after organized sports are done: empathy, determination, courage, self-esteem, dignity and more,” said former Chiefs linebacker Gary Spani, now their director of the club’s community engagement team.

The importance of that has been underscored as school systems across the country deal with COVID-19, which has forced millions of students into virtual learning and impacted a variety of sports programs.

“Returning the focus on the purpose of high school sports and activities to preparing students for life after high school through the avenue of sports and activities will have a tremendous effect on the social-emotional and character development of students across Missouri,” said Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, the executive director of the Missouri State High School Athletic Association. “As we continue to deal with the many challenges before us, this initiative is timely and critical at this point in our society.”

