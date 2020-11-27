Advertisement

FBI offers reward in missing Kansas City children case; mother charged

Courtesy: FBI
Courtesy: FBI(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would help find two young children from Kansas City, Missouri, who have been missing since Nov. 9.

Meanwhile, their mother has been charged with kidnapping. WDAF-TV reports that 7-year-old Avontay Reed and 4-year-old Kelvontae Cooper had been placed with an aunt due to their mother’s mental health problems and drug abuse. Police say the mother, Mattina Marshall, took the children from their aunt’s home on Nov. 9.

Marshall was located Tuesday at a motel but the children were not with her. She told authorities they were with their father.

KCPD information about the case: CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Battlefield and Brookline Fire responded to fire at storage units.
Firefighters battle fire at storage units near Springfield, Mo.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Police identify victim of deadly crash late Thursday night in Springfield, Mo.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,0000+ cases

Latest News

Darla Long shares about the loss of her father to COVID-19
Rogersville woman opens up about losing her father to COVID-19, three years after daughter killed in murder-suicide
With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, local health care workers are facing emotional...
Trying times for Springfield hospital caregivers during COVID-19 surge
On Your Side: Should you buy a TV this weekend? When can you save on toys?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an...
Chiefs expect Brady-led Buccaneers to be at their best
Highs in the 50s again on Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 20s Expected overnight