Fewer shoppers hit the stores across the Ozarks on Black Friday

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Black Friday shopping is taking a new twist during the pandemic in the Ozarks.

Many stores are offering Black Friday deals all week to try to limit how many people came into the store Friday. The deals encourage fewer shoppers inside the store, leading to better social distancing among customers.

“I think partially due to their offering deals throughout the week but also on the internet you can go on the internet and get a lot of the items they’re offering,” Ron Goulb says.

At Bass Pro, the tradition of Black Friday shopping goes back 47 years. The store wanted to keep the tradition.

One shopper says normally there’s a line outside the store of people waiting for hours to get in.

“People used to camp out here like days ahead just to get a good sale and now it’s like any other day,” Leanne Wyrick says.

Bass Pro’s assistant general manager, Pete Duchrow, says most of the big Black Friday sales are in one section to limit crowds all throughout the store. Curbside pick-up is also being offered where shoppers can order online and have the items brought out to their car.

“We’ll bring them out to you, gloves, mask on,” Duchrow says. “For anyone that’s very worried about the public or any crowds, that options very available as well.”

But for some shoppers, online shopping just isn’t the same.

“Personally I don’t like ordering stuff online,” Colin Daigle says. “I’d rather come in here and look at it myself.”

Shoppers say they come out in person because everyone they’ve seen is taking the necessary precautions and it’s just not as busy this year.

”I think the pandemic definitely impacted people and there’s a lot of online sales so why go to a store when there’s online,” Miguel Rodriguez says. “I think a lot of things are going on in the world too.”

Many local stores will offer sales through the Christmas season.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

