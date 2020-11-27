Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers possible Sunday

Then turning breezy and colder across the Ozarks
By Robert Hahn
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will continue to increase across the area as we head through tonight and into Sunday. Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid 30s with light south winds around 3-8 mph. On Sunday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies for much of the day, with a few isolated showers early in the day, mainly along and south of highway 60.

A few showers on Sunday
A few showers on Sunday(KY3)

Late Sunday evening and into Sunday night, clouds will decrease, but winds will increase out of the northwest from 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. This wind will usher in some much colder air for the Ozarks.

Turning breezy late Sunday
Turning breezy late Sunday(KY3)

With colder air moving in and breezy conditions continuing into Monday morning, the combination of the two will create wind chills in the teens early Monday morning, so be prepared for bitter cold wind chills early Monday.

Bitter cold wind chills Monday morning
Bitter cold wind chills Monday morning(KY3)

Highs later on Monday will only be in the 30s and it will still be breezy, so all day Monday will be quite cold despite plenty of sunshine. Skies will stay sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s both days.

There is a big question mark in the forecast, and that is for Thursday. There is a slight potential for a few sprinkles or snow flurries Wednesday night into early Thursday. No accumulations or impacts to travel expected. One model is bringing the snow in, the other has the complex completely missing the Ozarks. The potential and confidence with this is very very low.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
Battlefield and Brookline Fire responded to fire at storage units.
Firefighters battle fire at storage units near Springfield, Mo.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Police identify victim of deadly crash late Thursday night in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.
Police say Kelvontae Cooper, 4, and Avontay Reed, 7, had been missing since Nov. 9, but were...
Police: Two Kansas City children, missing since Nov. 9, found and safe
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas beats North Texas
New Part Status Map
Missouri State Parks close indoor facilities in response to pandemic
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
Disney donates $20,000 in wishing well coins to homeless shelter in Florida