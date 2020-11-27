FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers possible Sunday

Clouds will continue to increase across the area as we head through tonight and into Sunday. Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid 30s with light south winds around 3-8 mph. On Sunday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies for much of the day, with a few isolated showers early in the day, mainly along and south of highway 60.

A few showers on Sunday (KY3)

Late Sunday evening and into Sunday night, clouds will decrease, but winds will increase out of the northwest from 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. This wind will usher in some much colder air for the Ozarks.

Turning breezy late Sunday (KY3)

With colder air moving in and breezy conditions continuing into Monday morning, the combination of the two will create wind chills in the teens early Monday morning, so be prepared for bitter cold wind chills early Monday.

Bitter cold wind chills Monday morning (KY3)

Highs later on Monday will only be in the 30s and it will still be breezy, so all day Monday will be quite cold despite plenty of sunshine. Skies will stay sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s both days.

There is a big question mark in the forecast, and that is for Thursday. There is a slight potential for a few sprinkles or snow flurries Wednesday night into early Thursday. No accumulations or impacts to travel expected. One model is bringing the snow in, the other has the complex completely missing the Ozarks. The potential and confidence with this is very very low.

