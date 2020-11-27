Fit Life: Gift ideas for the fitness friend in your life

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Welcome to the 2020 Fit Gift Guide! KY3′s Paul Adler visited with Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health & Neurology to get some ideas for your fitness friend or family member.

Here’s what Pamela wrote about our segment:

First up is my new winter oasis. This winter, if you can’t find me in the gym then check the Sauna Space. This in-home infrared sauna mimics moderate-intensity exercise, letting you get on a gentle sweat while also getting your heart rate up to provide stress relief, boost cellular regeneration and mitochondrial function and reduce joint pain. You’ll also be buying locally because Sauna Space is produced right here in Missouri (this might be a big splurge gift for yourself since these start at $2999.99). You can get yours at sauna.space but contact me first at pamela@sharlinfxmed.com or calling me at Sharlin Health and Neurology 417-485-4330 to get your 10% off discount code.

Next up is my favorite new training tool – Blaze pods! I use them in our signature Neuro Fitness Assessment as well as a training tool. You can use them at home to shake up your HIIT training or work on sports drills. You can get them at blazepod.com and get 25% off during their Black Friday sale. Regular prices start at $299.

If you’re looking to make things more festive at home this year or need a gift that is easy to send and everyone will enjoy, try one of these sets from Adagio Teas. You’ll get a health boost of anti-oxidants each day with this festive Advent Calendar (on sale for $29) or hang hugs in mugs on the tree with the 12 Days of Christmas sampler. Order now from adagiotea.com so you can start marking the days until Christmas.

Finally, if you want a stocking stuffer that everyone needs the answer is mosturizing hemp balm from Elixinol (for $9.99). These naturally soothing and skin moisturizing balms help promote skin health with nourishing essential oils and all-natural topical CBD gives dry, irritated and aging skin new vibrancy. Find them at elixinol.com.

For more information about any of these items, you can contact Pamela Hernandez at pamela@sharlinfxmed.com.

