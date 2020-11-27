Advertisement

It’s Brady, Mahomes in another marquee QB matchup

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 looks to the sideline during the first half...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 looks to the sideline during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)(Jeff Bottari | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes face each other for the fourth time in their careers when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady won two of the three previous meetings when he was with the New England Patriots, including an overtime thriller in the AFC championship game two seasons ago. The Bucs have lost two straight at home. The Chiefs avenged their only loss of the season last week at Las Vegas.

KANSAS CITY (9-1) at TAMPA BAY (7-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Chiefs by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Chiefs 6-4; Buccaneers 5-6

SERIES RECORD - Buccaneers lead 7-5

LAST MEETING - Buccaneers beat Chiefs 19-17 on Nov. 20, 2016 in Kansas City

LAST WEEK - Chiefs beat Raiders 35-31; Buccaneers lost to Rams 27-24

AP PRO32 RANKING - Chiefs No. 2, Buccaneers No. 10

CHIEFS OFFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (16), PASS (1).

CHIEFS DEFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (26), PASS (8).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (26), PASS (13).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (1), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Chiefs have won five straight games. It’s the eighth consecutive year they have had a streak at least that long. ... Kansas City tied a franchise record with 36 first downs in last week’s win over the Raiders. ... QB Patrick Mahomes needs three TD passes to pass Bill Kenney (105) for third in Chiefs history. Len Dawson (237) and Trent Green (118) top the record book. ... Mahomes needs one more game with a 100.0-plus quarterback rating to break a tie with Green for third most in Chiefs history. Dawson (30) and Alex Smith (29) still have more. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce needs four more 100-yard receiving games to pass Tony Gonzalez (26) for the franchise record. Kelce needs six TD receptions to pass Stephone Paige (49) for No. 4 in Chiefs history. ... RB LeVeon Bell scored his first TD since joining the Chiefs last week in Las Vegas. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has TD receptions in each of the past four games. ... The Buccaneers have lost two of three following a 6-2 start that was the team’s best since 2002. ... QB Tom Brady has thrown for 2,955 yards. He’s 45 shy of reaching 3,000 in a season for the 18th time. That will tie Hall of Famer Brett Favre for most in NFL history. ... Brady is 7-4, including 2-0 in the playoffs, in 11 career games against the Chiefs. He’s 2-1 against Mahomes, including a win in the 2018 AFC championship game. ... TE Rob Gronkowski has 24 catches for 419 yards and five TDs in six career games against Kansas City. ... WR Antonio Brown has played three games since joining the Bucs after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He had a team-high eight receptions for 57 yards during last week’s three-point loss to the Rams. ... Fantasy tip: Bucs WR Mike Evans is tied for fourth in the league with nine TD receptions. He had six catches for 105 yards in the only game he’s played against the Chiefs.

