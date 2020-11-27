Advertisement

Kansas City area tops 1,000 deaths from COVID-19

Light traffic is seen on a major street leading out of downtown Kansas City, Mo. during rush...
Light traffic is seen on a major street leading out of downtown Kansas City, Mo. during rush hour Tuesday, March 24, 2020 on the first day of a stay-at-home order. Kansas City and surrounding counties instituted a 30-day mandatory stay-at-home order in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City area has reached an unwanted milestone: Coronavirus deaths in the region have now topped 1,000.

The Kansas City Star reports that nine new deaths cited Thursday brought the total since the onset of the pandemic to 1,003. The number includes Kansas City, Missouri, as well as its suburbs in Missouri and Kansas.

“My heart breaks for the thousand from Kansas City and the region who have lost their lives and the tens of thousands more — relatives; coworkers; and friends — whose lives will be touched forever by this terrible disease,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement to the newspaper.

The University of Kansas Health System said its hospital has had 119 deaths, with the average age of the victims 64. David Wild, vice president of performance improvement at the health system, said 16% had no underlying conditions.

“Our neighbors died because of bureaucratic red tape, bravado, ill preparation, and our own communal self-interest favoring normalcy over safety of others,” Lucas said in his statement. “In the long term, may we learn tough lessons from COVID so that we never repeat these mistakes again. In the short term, may people resolve to chip in even in modest ways by wearing masks, washing their hands, and protecting others by staying at home and away from large gatherings.”

On the other side of the state, researchers at St. Louis University say preliminary evidence from a study suggests how effective masks can be, St. Louis Public Radio reported.

Epidemiologists at the university said the rate of coronavirus cases significantly decreased in St. Louis and St. Louis County after government officials in July began requiring people to wear masks in public.

Researchers compared data in the city and county to three neighboring counties without mask mandates — St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin. Preliminary findings show that three weeks after the mask mandate, St. Louis city and county infection rates were 44% lower than those of the other counties.

Missouri does not have a statewide mask mandate but several hospital and political leaders have urged Republican Gov. Mike Parson to require face coverings to slow the spread of the virus. Parson has steadfastly refused to do so but has urged Missourians to take personal responsibility.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Battlefield and Brookline Fire responded to fire at storage units.
Firefighters battle fire at storage units near Springfield, Mo.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Police identify victim of deadly crash late Thursday night in Springfield, Mo.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,0000+ cases

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, local health care workers are facing emotional...
Trying times for Springfield hospital caregivers during COVID-19 surge
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Emergency meeting called on COVID-19 vaccine
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in...
Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations rise again