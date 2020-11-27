MSU cancels Friday night’s basketball game against Evangel after case of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Because of a positive case of COVID-10 among the Missouri State University men’s basketball team, the school canceled the scheduled game against Evangel University Friday night.

The school will pause team activities for at least 14 days. The school is taking appropriate safety measures.

The school postponed upcoming games against Ecclesia (November 28), Central Arkansas (December 1), Mississippi Valley State (December 5) and Southeastern Louisiana (December 12). The school will release Information related to ticket refunds and credits in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.