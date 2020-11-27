Advertisement

MSU cancels Friday night’s basketball game against Evangel after case of COVID-19

Missouri State head coach Dana Ford is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri State head coach Dana Ford is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana State in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Because of a positive case of COVID-10 among the Missouri State University men’s basketball team, the school canceled the scheduled game against Evangel University Friday night.

The school will pause team activities for at least 14 days. The school is taking appropriate safety measures.

The school postponed upcoming games against Ecclesia (November 28), Central Arkansas (December 1), Mississippi Valley State (December 5) and Southeastern Louisiana (December 12). The school will release  Information related to ticket refunds and credits in the coming days.

