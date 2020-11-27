Advertisement

On Your Side: Should you buy a TV this weekend? When can you save on toys?

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Each year, research shows fewer people are getting out and shopping inside stores on Black Friday.

If you didn’t venture out and get a TV on Black Friday, no worries.

Cyber Monday sales are already here.

“What’s confusing is that a lot of retailers will offer a lot of the same deals on Cyber Monday as they did on Black Friday. It’s basically a week long deals marathon,” said Kristin McGrath, Editor of BlackFriday.com.

If you’re looking for a higher end TV with bells and whistles, you’ll see the best deals the week leading up to the Super Bowl. If you want a basic upgrade, buy now.

The beginning of December is the ideal time to buy toys. Retailers are trying to get a second wave of shoppers post Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Who got up before dawn? Those hoping to buy a Sony PlayStation 5 at Gamestop.

A Sony PS5, might be worth the wait.

“It’s impossible to find this thing online. Every time you do it crashes. People buy it before you and it’s just a pain. So we figured sacrifice some of our night and it will be easier for us in the long run,” said Jeremy Long, customer.

If something is in limited supply, buy it ASAP.

Shop with an app that compares prices so you know you’re getting the best deal. Some recommended ones are Honey, RetailMeNot and BuyVia.

If you plan to buy a big appliance this weekend, listen to the Rest of On Your Side podcast.

Ashley has a checklist, in hopes to make that purchase easier.

