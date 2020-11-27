Advertisement

Police identify victim of deadly crash late Thursday night in Springfield, Mo.

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.(WCTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a passenger in a car who died from injuries in a crash late Thursday night in north Springfield.

Daniel Roberts, 52, of Republic, Mo., died in the crash in the 2600 block of North Glenstone just before midnight.

Investigators say the driver of Honda made a left turn into North Glenstone when the vehicle was struck by a Ford on the passenger side. Emergency crews transported Roberts to the hospital with injuries. He later died at a hospital.

This is the 23rd fatality motor vehicle crash and the 25th total crash-related death of 2020 in Springfield.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Battlefield and Brookline Fire responded to fire at storage units.
Firefighters battle fire at storage units near Springfield, Mo.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,0000+ cases

Latest News

The importance of Small Business Saturday for local artisans
Local artisans and vendors hoping for successful holiday season after craft fairs canceled
Darla Long shares about the loss of her father to COVID-19
Rogersville woman opens up about losing her father to COVID-19, three years after daughter killed in murder-suicide
With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, local health care workers are facing emotional...
Trying times for Springfield hospital caregivers during COVID-19 surge
On Your Side: Should you buy a TV this weekend? When can you save on toys?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an...
Chiefs expect Brady-led Buccaneers to be at their best