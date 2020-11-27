Police identify victim of deadly crash late Thursday night in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a passenger in a car who died from injuries in a crash late Thursday night in north Springfield.

Daniel Roberts, 52, of Republic, Mo., died in the crash in the 2600 block of North Glenstone just before midnight.

Investigators say the driver of Honda made a left turn into North Glenstone when the vehicle was struck by a Ford on the passenger side. Emergency crews transported Roberts to the hospital with injuries. He later died at a hospital.

This is the 23rd fatality motor vehicle crash and the 25th total crash-related death of 2020 in Springfield.

