Police investigating crash leading to a 1,000 customers without power in Springfield on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day took a wrong turn for some City Utility customers when power went out after a truck struck a utility pole off of Norton Rd. near Grant Street.

A Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Norton Road, when the driver swerved to avoid a car that was traveling eastbound into their lane. The truck crossed over the center lane, then crashed into a utility pole on the south side of the road.

When that pole was hit the lights went out for over one thousand customers on thanksgiving.

Joel Alexander, the Manager of Media for Springfield City Utilities, said, “Folks in those neighborhoods had a pretty normal Thanksgiving morning up until around noon when the vehicle impacted the utility pole.”

The truck severed the pole, knocking out power for four hours. One neighbor said the truck scraped along the retaining wall in front of his house. Damaging the wall and leaving behind debris.

Because of the high voltage within the pole, and extensive repairs, CU had to shut off power to some customers for four hours. This led to cancellations or postponements of many Thanksgiving dinners. According to the comments on CU Facebook posts, some of these dinners were celebrated today instead.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the driver of the truck was arrested for a DWI. Four of the five occupants of that vehicle were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The pole was not replaced until around 2 a.m. this morning.

“If you look at pictures on the top part of that pole, that’s a 69 thousand voltage transmission line,” Alexander said.

Crews had to bring in special equipment to work on the pole. After power was restored they worked on the pole hot, meaning there were electric currents running through the line as they were working.

“They’re working on those lines with a lot of power going through it, we appreciate the patience and understand the frustrations that everyone had yesterday,” Alexander said.

Springfield Police Department still has not located the other vehicle involved in the accident.

