SEC reschedules Arkansas @ Mizzou football game

SEC announces revised football schedule for December 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Edited News Release) -- The Southeastern Conference announced a revised schedule for football games to be played on December 5, including the matchup for the Battle Line Trophy.

Arkansas will play Mizzou on the first Saturday in December. The SEC postponed the November 28 game between the two rivals because of cases of COVID-19 among the Razorbacks football team. The cases shifted Vanderbilt to play Mizzou instead. The Alabama @ Arkansas and Missouri @ Mississippi State games, originally scheduled for December 5, will be rescheduled.

“The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play ten football games in 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We knew before the season there would be interruptions and scheduling challenges related to COVID-19 and we will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible, with a continuing focus on determining an SEC champion.”

Revised schedule of SEC Football Games for December 5:

Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Arkansas at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 28)

Florida at Tennessee

South Carolina at Kentucky

Texas A&M at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Because CBS had rights to the originally scheduled Alabama at LSU game on November 14, the rescheduled game on December 5 will be televised by CBS at 7 pm CT / 8 pm ET as part of a CBS doubleheader.

The following games were originally scheduled for December 5 and will now be rescheduled:

Alabama at Arkansas

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

