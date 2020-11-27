Advertisement

Shoppers in the Ozarks line up for socially distanced Black Friday deals

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Black Friday shopping is a bit different than years past in the Ozarks.

Most stores opened at 5 a.m. Many stores enacted safety measures to help keep socially distanced during the pandemic. Stores also released a lot of its deals early, implementing curbside pick up and offering some of deals online.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Battlefield and Brookline Fire responded to fire at storage units.
Firefighters battle fire at storage units near Springfield, Mo.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Police identify victim of deadly crash late Thursday night in Springfield, Mo.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,0000+ cases

Latest News

Darla Long shares about the loss of her father to COVID-19
Rogersville woman opens up about losing her father to COVID-19, three years after daughter killed in murder-suicide
With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, local health care workers are facing emotional...
Trying times for Springfield hospital caregivers during COVID-19 surge
On Your Side: Should you buy a TV this weekend? When can you save on toys?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an...
Chiefs expect Brady-led Buccaneers to be at their best
Highs in the 50s again on Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 20s Expected overnight