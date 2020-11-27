Shoppers in the Ozarks line up for socially distanced Black Friday deals
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Black Friday shopping is a bit different than years past in the Ozarks.
Most stores opened at 5 a.m. Many stores enacted safety measures to help keep socially distanced during the pandemic. Stores also released a lot of its deals early, implementing curbside pick up and offering some of deals online.
