Springfield-Greene County Health Department releases shopping safety tips ahead of Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic has changed many Thanksgiving traditions. That includes the head-start on Black Friday shopping.

Bass Pro was one of the few stores here in Springfield that stayed open Thursday. The store closed down for the night at 6 p.m. and will open back up bright and early Friday at 5 a.m.

”This has been a 47-year tradition for Bass Pro Shops, and a lot of families that are patrons and have been patrons for quite sometime,” said Assistant General Manager Pete Duchrow.

Duchrow said the store has fought to keep some of its traditions going this year, but not without additional safety measures in place.

”We’ve kind of pulled some of those Ad items and have a special spot so that we can ensure those spots aren’t too crowded, and that everyone can shop comfortably to get those Ad items on Friday morning,” he said.

Duchrow said the store also released a lot of its deals early, has implemented curbside pick up and is offering some of its deals online.

”We’re hoping that helps offset the crowds that we’ve had the in the past to make Friday more comfortable for everybody,” Duchrow said.

Bass Pro isn’t the only store spreading out its deals.

“A lot of national retailers are expanding those Black Friday deals to be over several weeks and saying ‘hey don’t everyone come Black Friday, you can come at any time’ and here is what we’re doing to be safe,” said Kathryn Wall with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

While stores may not be as packed as they were back in 2019, the Springfield-Greene County Health department recommends taking a few extra safety measures during the holiday shopping season.

”Regularly washing your hands and making sure that anything that you’re touching, you’re being conscious of that,” Wall said. “Wearing a mask, we talk about that all of the time, and then watching your distance.”

Wall said she is often asked how to let someone know they are too close for comfort.

“I know in the times I’ve experienced this just turning around and looking at someone kind of gives the hint that you want some space so that’s certainly helpful,” Wall said.

Other health department tips include:

Shop your favorite retail or local shops online

Utilize Curbside pick-up when available

Skip the coffee, hot chocolate or holiday treats while out. Eating and drinking requires you to remove your mask.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after touching high frequency surfaces. When shopping these can include ATM’s, Credit Card Machines, Cart Handles, etc.

Shop early if at all possible; avoid shopping in person on days you know will be busy

Use contactless Credit Cards if retailers have the option

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.