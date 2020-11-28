Crosses placed outside Lebanon church to remember Laclede County residents who died from COVID-19

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon community placed dozens of crosses outside of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church on Friday in memory of residents who died from COVID-19.

Thirty-four crosses had been installed outside the church as of Friday afternoon. The crosses are made of wood and spray-painted white. Bill Benson of the Lebanon Link shared several photos from a small gathering Friday, during which the crosses were prepared and installed.

Organizers say the crosses will remain outside the church for a period of time. Additional crosses have been prepared in reserve.

The Laclede County Health Department reports 1,926 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. Among those cases, 442 are active and more than 1,400 have recovered.

