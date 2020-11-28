Deer poaching cases under investigation in Carter County, Mo.; National Park Service offers reward up to $5,000 for information

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Park Service and Ozark National Scenic Riverways are asking for the public’s help with information in a deer poaching investigation in Carter County, Missouri.

The agencies are looking to identify those responsible for recent incidents of deer poaching in Carter County. The National Park Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to convictions in these cases.

Park rangers with Ozark National Scenic Riverways learned of three dead deer south of Big Spring, Missouri, near Van Buren, on Nov. 23. Two of the deer were located within the park, one near Chubb Hollow and the other south of Cataract Landing. The third deer was observed on private property neighboring the park near Big Spring.

According to the National Park Service, investigators determined all three deer were shot from roadways with high-powered rifles between Nov. 22-23. It is a violation of the Missouri Wildlife Code to take or attempt to take any wildlife from or across a public roadway with a firearm, bow, or crossbow.

The National Park Service and Ozark National Scenic Riverways seek the following information about the suspected poaching:

Description of vehicles or persons observed at the scene

Name of persons responsible or involved

Any other pertinent information

Caller’s contact information for compensation purposes

If you have any information, use the following resources:

Call or text the Investigative Services Branch Tip line at 888-653-0009

Report online at www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip”

Email to nps_isb@nps.gov

For more information on the recent deer poaching cases, CLICK HERE.

While many National Park Service sites prohibit hunting, Ozark National Scenic Riverways allows hunting in compliance with the Missouri Wildlife Code and welcomes hunters who use legal means to pursue and take game.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways preserves the free-flowing Current and Jacks Fork Rivers, the surrounding resources, and the unique cultural heritage of the Ozark people.

