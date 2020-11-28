Small Business Saturday: Springfield business owners get started using popular social media platform

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following Thanksgiving, people may see lots of signs out as a reminder to shop small. It’s all a part of Small Business Saturday, a day meant to help support local entrepreneurs by shopping locally.

However, buying small can go beyond a storefront and onto social media sites like Facebook Marketplace, which acts as a more accessible way to support neighbors and community.

Many small business and artisans across the county got their start through the platform, including Springfield’s Brittany and Heather Dyer, the owners of Beautiful Fight Woodworking. Through Facebook Marketplace, the Dyer’s built and distributed their custom wood creations across the Ozarks, and country. They sell affordable handcrafted woodworkings from games to personalized farmhouse fixtures and ornaments.

Like many small business owners, there’s a story attached to the journey. While the Dyers started on social media, their journey stemmed from a fight following a rare cancer diagnosis that left Brittany unemployed. As a way to earn income Brittany and Heather used Facebook Marketplace to sell woodworkings which grew into an established business. It ultimately led to the Dyers storefront opening in July 2020. Despite opening in the midst of a pandemic, Brittany said they had faith in the community support.

Brittany said Small Business Saturday is vital for local businesses during a trying year like 2020. Brittany said around $0.67 of every dollar spent locally stays right in the community. Making it a tremendous day for small businesses and the communities they are in.

Deb Liu, VP, and Founder of Facebook Marketplace said in a statement to KY3 News:

“We’re seeing incredible resilience and creativity from people turning to Facebook Marketplace as they adapt their business or start new ventures during the pandemic. Through Marketplace, businesses are able to connect to customers locally and across the nation.

This year, it’s more important than ever to support small businesses, champion a maker, or shop from a neighbor. Like a lot of people these days, I want to put money back into my local community, so I use Marketplace to purchase directly from people in my area. My family and I like to purchase baking supplies and games on Marketplace to help pass the time while we’re all together at home.

Whether you’re purchasing gifts from local artisans like Beautiful Fight Woodworking, or scoring gently-used games for your family like I do, Marketplace makes it easy to support your neighbors and community.”

Looking to shop local? There are Small Business Saturday events happening throughout the Ozarks.

