Advertisement

Springfield, Marshfield, West Plains to hold COVID-19 community testing events in upcoming weeks

COVID-19 Testing/Springfield Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
COVID-19 Testing/Springfield Ozark Empire Fairgrounds(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Ozarks region, a few cities are planning to host COVID-19 community testing events within the next few weeks.

Health departments in Springfield, Marshfield and West Plains are all working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to hold community testing events. The DHSS has also partnered with the Missouri National Guard to offer testing.

In Springfield, the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds will hold community testing on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Marshfield, the Webster County Fairgrounds will hold community testing on Dec. 7 from noon to 6 p.m.

In West Plains, the Lybyer Enhanced Technology Center will hold community testing on Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The test is a PCR test done by a nasal anterior nares swab to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is not an antigen or antibody test.

Registration is required ahead of testing. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
Battlefield and Brookline Fire responded to fire at storage units.
Firefighters battle fire at storage units near Springfield, Mo.
A few showers on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers possible Sunday
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Police identify victim of deadly crash late Thursday night in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.
Police say Kelvontae Cooper, 4, and Avontay Reed, 7, had been missing since Nov. 9, but were...
Police: Two Kansas City children, missing since Nov. 9, found and safe
Shoppers were out out today for Small Business Saturday and local businesses say shopping local...
Springfield business owner stresses importance of Small Business Saturday and shopping local
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas beats North Texas
New Part Status Map
Missouri State Parks close indoor facilities in response to pandemic