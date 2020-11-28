Springfield, Marshfield, West Plains to hold COVID-19 community testing events in upcoming weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Ozarks region, a few cities are planning to host COVID-19 community testing events within the next few weeks.

Health departments in Springfield, Marshfield and West Plains are all working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to hold community testing events. The DHSS has also partnered with the Missouri National Guard to offer testing.

In Springfield, the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds will hold community testing on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Marshfield, the Webster County Fairgrounds will hold community testing on Dec. 7 from noon to 6 p.m.

In West Plains, the Lybyer Enhanced Technology Center will hold community testing on Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The test is a PCR test done by a nasal anterior nares swab to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is not an antigen or antibody test.

Registration is required ahead of testing. For more information, CLICK HERE.

