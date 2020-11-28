Advertisement

Woman sentenced to probation for child endangerment in Christian County infant’s death

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges in the death of an infant in Christian County has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Amber M. Weeks, 28, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in October.

The case dates back to January 2018, when Christian County authorities responded to a home in the 500 block of South Clark Avenue after reports of an unresponsive baby. Authorities say a three-week-old baby was found deceased.

According to court records, authorities served a warrant in the case in July 2018 when Weeks was formally charged.

Per Missouri court records, Weeks had been sentenced to seven years in prison on each of the four charges, per the terms of the plea agreement. However, a judge issued a suspended execution of sentence that orders Weeks to serve five years of supervised probation, effective Oct. 22, 2020.

According to court records, depositions had been filed in the case as of Nov. 4, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
Battlefield and Brookline Fire responded to fire at storage units.
Firefighters battle fire at storage units near Springfield, Mo.
A few showers on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers possible Sunday
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Police identify victim of deadly crash late Thursday night in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.
Police say Kelvontae Cooper, 4, and Avontay Reed, 7, had been missing since Nov. 9, but were...
Police: Two Kansas City children, missing since Nov. 9, found and safe
Shoppers were out out today for Small Business Saturday and local businesses say shopping local...
Springfield business owner stresses importance of Small Business Saturday and shopping local
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas beats North Texas
New Part Status Map
Missouri State Parks close indoor facilities in response to pandemic