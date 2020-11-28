Woman sentenced to probation for child endangerment in Christian County infant’s death

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges in the death of an infant in Christian County has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Amber M. Weeks, 28, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in October.

The case dates back to January 2018, when Christian County authorities responded to a home in the 500 block of South Clark Avenue after reports of an unresponsive baby. Authorities say a three-week-old baby was found deceased.

According to court records, authorities served a warrant in the case in July 2018 when Weeks was formally charged.

Per Missouri court records, Weeks had been sentenced to seven years in prison on each of the four charges, per the terms of the plea agreement. However, a judge issued a suspended execution of sentence that orders Weeks to serve five years of supervised probation, effective Oct. 22, 2020.

According to court records, depositions had been filed in the case as of Nov. 4, 2020.

