Arkansas beats North Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Justin Smith scored 18 points, JD Notae added 16 and Arkansas never trailed in a 69-54 win over North Texas.

The Razorbacks opened the second half with a 9-0 run to build their largest lead of the game at 47-27. The Mean Green cut the deficit to 10 shortly after the midpoint of the second half. But Smith and Notae each made a 3-pointer during Arkansas’ 12-3 run to get the lead to 67-48 with 3:47 left.

Connor Vanover had a career-high 16 rebounds to go with six points and six blocks. Terence Lewis II scored 12 points and Zachary Simmons added 10 for North Texas

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.