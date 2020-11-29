Advertisement

Arkansas beats North Texas

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Justin Smith scored 18 points, JD Notae added 16 and Arkansas never trailed in a 69-54 win over North Texas.

The Razorbacks opened the second half with a 9-0 run to build their largest lead of the game at 47-27. The Mean Green cut the deficit to 10 shortly after the midpoint of the second half. But Smith and Notae each made a 3-pointer during Arkansas’ 12-3 run to get the lead to 67-48 with 3:47 left.

Connor Vanover had a career-high 16 rebounds to go with six points and six blocks. Terence Lewis II scored 12 points and Zachary Simmons added 10 for North Texas

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
Battlefield and Brookline Fire responded to fire at storage units.
Firefighters battle fire at storage units near Springfield, Mo.
A few showers on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers possible Sunday
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Police identify victim of deadly crash late Thursday night in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half...
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5, makes history in Mizzou victory
Coach Mox celebrates Lady Bears win.
Lady Bears open season with a Beach Bubble Showcase win
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an...
Chiefs expect Brady-led Buccaneers to be at their best