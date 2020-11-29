Missouri Senate to consider COVID-19 spending bill next week after delay due to virus outbreak

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Senate plans to meet next week to consider a $1.3 billion COVID-19 spending bill.

Leaders in the Missouri Senate had previously postponed work on coronavirus aid funding on Nov. 16 after numerous senators and staffers tested positive for the virus.

Currently, the Senate Appropriations Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday, while the full Senate is expected to debate the bill Wednesday as part of a special session called by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Missouri lawmakers face a Dec. 30 deadline to decide on how to spend nearly $1.3 billion in additional CARES Act funds. That money could be considered for school nutrition programs, job training grants, a domestic violence grant, and funding for child support payments. Some lawmakers have also called on the governor to allow lawmakers to discuss COVID-19 liability protections for businesses.

The bill remains under consideration as Missouri nears 300,000 cases and 4,000 deaths from COVID-19.

