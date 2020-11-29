Missouri State Parks close indoor facilities in response to pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Parks have closed all indoor spaces in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices.

Parks and historic sites organized by Missouri State Parks will remain open, including day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails, and will continue to operate under normal off-season hours, unless specified otherwise.

Signs will be posted with staff contact information throughout the parks.

Park-goers are are strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water and avoid large and congested crowds. Face coverings are also encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

