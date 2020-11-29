Advertisement

Missouri State Parks close indoor facilities in response to pandemic

New Part Status Map
New Part Status Map(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Parks have closed all indoor spaces in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices.

Parks and historic sites organized by Missouri State Parks will remain open, including day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails, and will continue to operate under normal off-season hours, unless specified otherwise.

Signs will be posted with staff contact information throughout the parks.

Park-goers are are strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water and avoid large and congested crowds. Face coverings are also encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
Battlefield and Brookline Fire responded to fire at storage units.
Firefighters battle fire at storage units near Springfield, Mo.
A few showers on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers possible Sunday
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Police identify victim of deadly crash late Thursday night in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.
Police say Kelvontae Cooper, 4, and Avontay Reed, 7, had been missing since Nov. 9, but were...
Police: Two Kansas City children, missing since Nov. 9, found and safe
Shoppers were out out today for Small Business Saturday and local businesses say shopping local...
Springfield business owner stresses importance of Small Business Saturday and shopping local
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas beats North Texas