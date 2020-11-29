Police: Two Kansas City children, missing since Nov. 9, found and safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Two young children from Kansas City, Missouri, who had been missing for nearly three weeks, have been found and are safe.

The Kansas City Police Department says Avontay Reed, 7, and Kelvontae Cooper, 4, had been missing since Nov. 9 until the department announced Friday both had been found. They had been placed with an aunt due to their mother’s mental health problems and drug abuse, KMBC reports.

Police say the mother, Mattina Marshall, took the children from their aunt’s home on Nov. 9. Marshall was located Tuesday at a motel, but the children were not with her at the time. She told authorities they were with their father.

Marshall faces charges for kidnapping, resisting arrest, driving with a revoked or suspended license and other drug-related offenses, per KMBC.

The FBI offered a $5,000 reward for information in the case earlier this week.

