Small Business Saturday events in Springfield offer opportunity for artists, farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With several popular craft shows in Springfield being canceled due to the pandemic, two craft show and farmer’s market events are giving local creators and growers a chance to get in on Small Business Saturday.

Nearly 90 vendors set up shop Saturday between the 417 Craft Crawl and the Queen City Craft Show in Springfield.

Organizers behind the shows say events like this can be critical to keeping businesses and the community thriving.

The Queen City Holiday Pop-Up Shop will be open until December 31.

“It’s so important to make sure that people who are our makers, people who are growers, people who are artists are still able to make a living and support their families doing what they’re best at,” said Jesse Stone, market manager for 417 Craft Crawl.

“This is the time when our retailers are really struggling. This is the last push to get them through the fourth quarter to help them survive into the first quarter when things usually are a little bit slow,” said Jennifer Moseley, event manager at Downtown Springfield Association and Queen City Craft Show organizer.

