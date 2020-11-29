Advertisement

Small Business Saturday events in Springfield offer opportunity for artists, farmers

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With several popular craft shows in Springfield being canceled due to the pandemic, two craft show and farmer’s market events are giving local creators and growers a chance to get in on Small Business Saturday.

Nearly 90 vendors set up shop Saturday between the 417 Craft Crawl and the Queen City Craft Show in Springfield.

Organizers behind the shows say events like this can be critical to keeping businesses and the community thriving.

The Queen City Holiday Pop-Up Shop will be open until December 31.

“It’s so important to make sure that people who are our makers, people who are growers, people who are artists are still able to make a living and support their families doing what they’re best at,” said Jesse Stone, market manager for 417 Craft Crawl.

“This is the time when our retailers are really struggling. This is the last push to get them through the fourth quarter to help them survive into the first quarter when things usually are a little bit slow,” said Jennifer Moseley, event manager at Downtown Springfield Association and Queen City Craft Show organizer.

The Queen City Holiday Pop-Up Shop will be open until December 31.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium opened in Branson Monday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
Battlefield and Brookline Fire responded to fire at storage units.
Firefighters battle fire at storage units near Springfield, Mo.
A few showers on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers possible Sunday
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Police identify victim of deadly crash late Thursday night in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.
Police say Kelvontae Cooper, 4, and Avontay Reed, 7, had been missing since Nov. 9, but were...
Police: Two Kansas City children, missing since Nov. 9, found and safe
Shoppers were out out today for Small Business Saturday and local businesses say shopping local...
Springfield business owner stresses importance of Small Business Saturday and shopping local
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas beats North Texas
New Part Status Map
Missouri State Parks close indoor facilities in response to pandemic