Springfield business owner stresses importance of Small Business Saturday and shopping local

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Shoppers came out for Small Business Saturday, a time in which local businesses say shopping local is crucial.

Michelle Stracke has owned small businesses in Springfield for the last 16 years, including Gypsy Girl Junk on Commercial Street. Stracke says the pandemic took a huge toll on her business.

”I was completely shut down and was very difficult because I just sit around depressed and cried all the time because that was my only income that I had,” Stracke says.

Stracke says she doesn’t know what she’ll fo if business doesn’t pick back up.

“This is how we eat,” Stracke says. “This is how we pay our rent, and if we don’t have people coming in and spending money with us, then we not only lose our income to keep us alive but then, it’s just our livelihood that we’ve known.”

One shopper, Jennifer Stammers, says she shops local because it’s important to support her neighbors and fellow community members.

“Just to have their backs and know that when you look at whatever it is you’ve purchased that there is more than just something that’s been manufactured overseas,” Stammers says. “You know that these people have put their lives into it and they’re doing everything they can to make their businesses stay afloat.”

Stracke says shopping local this holiday season is more important than ever.

“We only have you guys to back us up,” Stracke says. “If we don’t have you guys coming in and shopping with us then we pretty much lose everything.”

Shoppers say by buying local products, the money spent stays within the Springfield community.

“The big businesses, the big box stores, they will survive no matter what but these small businesses, these are our neighbors and our friends who pretty much put their entire life savings on the line to make it happen,” Stammers says.

Stracke says if people don’t feel comfortable shopping in-person this year, a lot of small businesses are selling their products online as well.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.