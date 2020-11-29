Advertisement

Springfield man dies in crash near Chadwick, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHADWICK, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man died in a crash Saturday afternoon near Chadwick, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP identified the victim as Keith Czarniak, 66. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Czarniak was driving southbound on Highway H, around six miles south of Chadwick. Investigators say his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, then he was ejected from it.

MSHP reports the vehicle was totaled and Czarniak was not wearing his safety device at the time of the crash. MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, reports 103 deaths from crashes this year.

