Wanted fugitive arrested in Baxter County, Ark. after crashing motorcycle into deputy’s patrol car

Authorities arrested John Leroy Lewis, 54, in Baxter County after he crashed his motorcycle into a deputy’s patrol car.(Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Authorities arrested a wanted fugitive Friday in Baxter County after he crashed his motorcycle into a deputy’s patrol car.

John Leroy Lewis, 54, was taken into custody, then sent to Baxter Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries. No deputies suffered injuries from the crash.

Baxter County deputies Sebastian Dennis and Craig Kocka responded to Edgehill Lane in the Jordan, Arkansas area Friday in response to a suspicious person complaint.

Once they arrived, Deputy Kocka observed a man on a motorcycle who he recognized to be Lewis. Deputy Kocka tried to approached Lewis, who abruptly accelerated away on his motorcycle in the direction of his patrol car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lewis then ran into the front of Deputy Dennis’ patrol car and suffered incapacitating injuries. He was sent to Baxter Regional Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.  Deputy Dennis was not hurt, and the patrol car remained operational. The crash is being investigated by Arkansas State Police.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lewis was a person with outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court. After his arrest, deputies recovered two articles of drug paraphernalia and syringes used to inject methamphetamine. A review of Lewis’ criminal history revealed he has been convicted of multiple felonies and is a habitual offender.

Lewis remains at Baxter Regional Medical Center.  In addition to the outstanding fail to appear warrants, he also faces felony charges of fleeing by vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He will be taken to the Detention Center upon his release and appear before the Circuit Court to answer at a later date.

