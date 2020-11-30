ALDI warns of Facebook scam from page pretending to be affiliated with grocer
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(KY3) - A Facebook post promising free groceries is gaining attention on social media, but ALDI says it’s a scam.
ALDI says a scam is making rounds from a page pretending to be affiliated with the national chain and making false offers.
Some viewers tell KY3 a Facebook page called Aldi Store is sharing such offers with a link. If you see a post from Aldi Store, do not share it or click on the link. Scammers could use the link to acquire your personal information.
The legitimate Facebook page is ALDI USA, which also has a blue check mark.
