ALDI warns of Facebook scam from page pretending to be affiliated with grocer

(KY3) - A Facebook post promising free groceries is gaining attention on social media, but ALDI says it’s a scam.

ALDI says a scam is making rounds from a page pretending to be affiliated with the national chain and making false offers.

Some viewers tell KY3 a Facebook page called Aldi Store is sharing such offers with a link. If you see a post from Aldi Store, do not share it or click on the link. Scammers could use the link to acquire your personal information.

The legitimate Facebook page is ALDI USA, which also has a blue check mark.

Hey ALDI fans! Looks like another Facebook scam is making its way around. We can confirm it is a scam and the page has... Posted by ALDI USA on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.