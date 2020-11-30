Advertisement

Arkansas reports 1,221 new coronavirus cases, 21 more deaths

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson isn't on the ballot in Tuesday's election but he's still a major player in it. The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who's in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials reported more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 21 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

State health authorities reported 1,030 Arkansas residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, 20 more than on Saturday. The state added 1,221 confirmed and probable cases of the virus Sunday, according to The Arkansas Department of Health.

Arkansas has had a total of 156,247 COVID-19 cases and 2,470 fatalities, according to the department. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

More than 13% of coronavirus tests in Arkansas came back positive over the last seven days, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

