Branson to auction off surplus property through mid-December

(KY3)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The City of Branson will conduct an online auction of surplus property that is going on now through Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Items up for auction include four vehicles, a backhoe, tools, and other items no longer needed by the city.

The City has contracted with Purple Wave Auction, a company that specializes in internet-only auctions, to give bidders the chance to view items, read descriptions, see pictures and place bids from the convenience of their computers.

All items for this government surplus auction will be listed on www.purplewave.com.  Instructions on how to register to bid are located on Purple Wave’s website.

Additional questions can be directed to Purple Wave at 866-608-9283.

