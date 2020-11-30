Advertisement

City Council to vote on C-Street footbridge funding and donation

Talks will happen at Monday night’s city council meeting
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Council will talk Monday night about asking MoDOT for more funds to start the construction project on the Jefferson Street Footbridge project.

Funds were originally allocated back in 2016 for this project. But the city says it has taken time to get the ball rolling.

They’ve received feedback from the community to make sure the bridge is restored to what people want.

Project plans also had to be reviewed by the State Historic Preservation Office. The bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the only remaining steel suspension footbridges in the United States.

The total cost to fix the bridge is $3 million. The city is asking MoDOT for an additional $560,000 which would require a local match of $140,000.

This would amend the Department of Public Works budget to $700,000 for this fiscal year. They hope this will help them get the right contractor to work on the bridge.

“That’s one of the reasons we tried to go back and receive more federal funds with this bill because we didn’t feel like the contracting community would be able to build the project at the current estimate we had,” said Andrew Flippin an engineer with the City of Springfield.

Repairs on this bridge could start early next year.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trista Lumb’s parents are both hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Nixa family fights COVID-19; daughter explains how both her parents ended up in a Springfield hospital
Highs in the 30s and 40s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brutal wind chills today despite sun
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,800+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,100+ cases
Missouri launches new COVID-19 vaccine website, explaining planned phases of vaccine availability
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson

Latest News

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County, Mo. detectives investigating rash of stolen catalytic converters
Businesses in the Ozarks begin to apply for forgiveness in Payment Protection Program
Lebanon, Mo. community leaders push for homeless shelter
Broncos QB Drew Lock directs the offense in a 34-27 loss Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons
Ex-Mizzou QB Drew Lock could end up paying biggest price for QB quagmire
Gov. Hutchinson appeared in Mena, Ark.
Arkansas reaches new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations