City Council to vote on C-Street footbridge funding and donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Council will talk Monday night about asking MoDOT for more funds to start the construction project on the Jefferson Street Footbridge project.

Funds were originally allocated back in 2016 for this project. But the city says it has taken time to get the ball rolling.

They’ve received feedback from the community to make sure the bridge is restored to what people want.

Project plans also had to be reviewed by the State Historic Preservation Office. The bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the only remaining steel suspension footbridges in the United States.

The total cost to fix the bridge is $3 million. The city is asking MoDOT for an additional $560,000 which would require a local match of $140,000.

This would amend the Department of Public Works budget to $700,000 for this fiscal year. They hope this will help them get the right contractor to work on the bridge.

“That’s one of the reasons we tried to go back and receive more federal funds with this bill because we didn’t feel like the contracting community would be able to build the project at the current estimate we had,” said Andrew Flippin an engineer with the City of Springfield.

Repairs on this bridge could start early next year.

