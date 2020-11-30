Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A 62-year-old man was rescued Sunday after hanging on to his capsized boat well off the Florida coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Stuart Bee was found alive 86 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida, clinging to the bow of his vessel.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling,” U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville commanding officer Capt. Mark Vlaun said. “This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community.”

Bee was reported missing on Saturday after departing on his 32-foot Sting Ray motorboat Friday and never returning.

The Coast Guard dispatched an aircrew and issued an Enhanced Group Calling to mariners in the area to help find Bee, and he was later spotted by crew members aboard the motor vessel Angeles.

Bee was able to climb aboard a Coast Guard vessel and was returned safely to shore.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trista Lumb’s parents are both hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Nixa family fights COVID-19; daughter explains how both her parents ended up in a Springfield hospital
Highs in the 30s and 40s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brutal wind chills today despite sun
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,800+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,100+ cases
Missouri launches new COVID-19 vaccine website, explaining planned phases of vaccine availability
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson

Latest News

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County, Mo. detectives investigating rash of stolen catalytic converters
Businesses in the Ozarks begin to apply for forgiveness in Payment Protection Program
In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in...
Stocks slip, but S&P 500 still logs best month since April
Lebanon, Mo. community leaders push for homeless shelter
The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3,...
Congress returns with virus aid, federal funding unresolved