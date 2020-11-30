Advertisement

Cyber Monday could be record-setting, analysts say

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) – It’s Cyber Monday again, and some retail analysts say it could be a record-setting day.

Online sales could hit at least $10.8 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Adobe said $1 out of every $4 is being spent online this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar businesses.

Online retailers have been attracting consumers with deals for the past few weeks.

Although unemployment is a concern, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise to at least $755 billion.

