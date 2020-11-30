Homeless population struggles to find shelter in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - For folks without a home to stay in, finding a place to sleep is a daily struggle. In the Lebanon, Mo. area, it’s just about impossible. There are no 24-hour warming shelters.

“They have shelters for animals,” said Sue Watson, Director for the Laclede County Salvation Army. “No shelter for people. And that’s sad.”

Watson said they did have one a couple years ago.

“We was doing real good with it,” said Watson. “We thought it was approved and my boss told me it was o.k. to go ahead and I found out later it wasn’t approved yet, so we had to stop that.”

Other options also fell through due to cost, and now, with the cold air around, her phone has been busy.

“People are calling. We can’t help them. There’s nowhere for them to go.”

Watson said there are efforts to change that.

“I know there’s places trying to get one done, but I don’t know when that’ll be, and they need it now, they don’t need it two, three years from now, it’s a problem now,” said Watson. “Its hard to go home at night and sleep in your warm home when you know there’s people out there in the rain and the cold that don’t have anywhere to go.”

Watson added that at one time, she even took people into her own home, so that they did have a place to stay.

