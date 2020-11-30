Nixa family fights COVID-19; daughter explains how both her parents ended up in a Springfield hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trista Lumb’s parents are both hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Lumb’s mother, Heather, was sent to the emergency room two days ago because she couldn’t breathe. Yesterday, her father, John, was rushed to the hospital as well.

“The EMT’s called me off of my dad’s phone, and he basically said it’s very urgent that your dad goes to the hospital,” Lumb says. “If he doesn’t, he’s going to have a stroke or he could have a cardiac arrest. Something can happen and he won’t come back from it, and that really scared me.”

John and Heather, residents of Nixa, both recently tested positive for COVID-19. John is a diabetic who suffered a heart attack three years ago.

“I absolutely love that man,” Lumb says. “He is one of the best men I’ve ever known in my whole life.”

Lumb family fights COVID-19 (Trista Lumb)

When John got to the hospital yesterday, his daughter says he was unresponsive.

“They may look nice and healthy on the outside, but on the inside they could die if they get it,” Lumb says.

Lumb says she didn’t fully understand the impacts of COVID-19 until it hit close to home.

“I was totally an unbeliever,” she says. “I was like, ‘COVID-19’s just a scam, we don’t need to wear masks.’ But it being up close and personal right there within the same room, it’s definitely very scary.”

Lumb says it’s been hard on her not being able to visit her parents in the hospital, especially because she’s used to them talking every day. However, Lumb says it’s even harder for her mom, Heather, to not be able to see John.

“It’s really heartbreaking for me,” Lumb says. “I don’t think I’ve ever been through something as heartbreaking as this.

Lumb says this holiday season, it’s more important than ever to keep in touch with your loved ones.

”If you haven’t made things right with your parents, if you’ve had fights or you just don’t talk to them because you don’t agree or something, make amends with your parents, because it’s a scary thing knowing that they could be gone just like that, just quickly,” Lumb says. “I don’t know what I’d do if we were on bad terms and my parents just were gone.”

Lumb says her dad, John, is in the Intensive Care Unit and a bit more responsive Sunday compared to Saturday. Her mom, Heather, also tested positive for pneumonia. Lumb says she’s staying optimistic that they’ll both continue to get better.

