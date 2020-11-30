Royals agree with Minor, sign Taylor to $1.75M, 1-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals agreed to a two-year deal with pitcher Mike Minor and finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract with outfielder Michael Taylor as they piece together a roster in their rebuilding effort.

The deal with the 32-year-old Minor was reached late Sunday and requires him to pass a physical before it can be completed.

Taylor signed his $1.75 million contract Monday and it includes up to $1 million in incentives.

